Centennial defeated Spring Lake Park 17-3 at home on Monday evening, sparked by Callie Cody with four goals and Ella O’Hearn with three goals and four assists. Kayler Whiteworth and Ella Weist added two goals each for the Cougars (3-1), and Ella Fenstermacher, Lillian Brausen and Noelle Hemr one each. Hemr made three assists and Fenstermacher two.

