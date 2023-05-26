Centennial edged Rogers 11-9 in their final Northwest Suburban Conference game Wednesday evening. Ella O’Hearn netted three goals, Lillian Brausen and Anna Jarpy two each, and Callie Cody, Noelle Hemr, Kayler Whiteworth, and Kylie Bergwald one each. Centennial tied for third place among 12 teams. The top five teams were Maple Grove 12-0, Champlin Park 11-1, Centennial 9-3, Andover 9-3, and Armstrong 7-5. The Cougars take a 9-3 record into Section 7A starting June 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.