The Centennial Cougars routed Coon Rapids 22-3 on Monday. Ella O’Hearn pumped in seven goals. Karley Lacis and Sydney Chance Farley had three goals each, and Callie Cody, Neila Haney, and Elizabeth Cough two each. Centennial is 9-3, Coon Rapids 4-8.

