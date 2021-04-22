Centennial picked up victories in their first two matches, over Robbinsdale Armstrong 10-6 there Monday and over Osseo/Park Center 18-1 at home Tuesday.
Against Armstrong, Neila Haney notched four goals, Ella O’Hearn three, Callie Cody two and Abba Jarpey one. Goalie Peyton Brezney stopped 14 of 20 shots.
Against OPC, O’Hearn pumped in six goals, Cody five, Haney and Olivia Wlaschin two each, and Elise Fernstermacher, Alyssa Levin, and Sabrina Francis one each. Brezney foiled 11 of 12 OPC shots.
