The Centennial Cougars scorched the nets for a 22-8 win over Rogers (4-6) at home on Wednesday evening. Eleven players had goals for the Cougars (8-2), led by Ella O’Hearn with four and Callie Cody and Elise Fenstermacher with three each. Notching two each were Neila Haney, Sydney Chance Farley, Olivia Wlaschin and Anna Jarpey two each. Farley made five assists.

