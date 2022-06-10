A strong Centennial girls lacrosse season ended with a loss to Andover, 9-6, in the Section 7 finals on Thursday evening in Andover. The Cougars finished 13-3 with second-place finishes in both the conference and section. Andover, which also beat Centennial 9-7 in conference play, will take a 15-1 record into the state tournament. Notching goals for the Cougars were Meghan Goodreau (two), Callie Cody, Karley Lacis, Neila Haney, and Sydney Chance Farley, who also made three assists. 

