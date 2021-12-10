The Centennial Cougars got three goals from Lauren O’Hara and stayed unbeaten with a 5-2 conquest of Mounds View on Thursday evening. The Cougars (7-0-1) outshot the Mustangs 31-11. Nicole Hemr and O’Hara gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Jessica Sprague and Ava Bullert scored for Mustangs (4-4) to pull them even. The Cougars pulled away in the third period withO’Hara, Hannah Thompson, and O’Hara again finding the net. Meagan Goodreau three assists, Olivia Wlaschin two.

