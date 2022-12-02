Roseville/Mahtomedi edged White Bear Lake 4-3 on Thursday evening, scoring three straight goals after trailing 2-1. Roseville/Mahtomedi is 5-3 with four straight wins. The Bears are 1-5.
In the first period, Ava Johnson scored for the Bears (assisted by Amanda Smythe) and Victoria Nelson answered for the Bears (Olivia Martin) on a power play. Olivia Simpkins regained the lead for the Bears in the second period, and Martin countered for R/M.
