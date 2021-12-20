The Rogers Royals shut down Centennial’s robust offense and handed the Cougars their first loss 2-0 on Saturday evening in Rogers. Centennial (8-1-1) had been averaging 4.9 goals per game. The Royals held the Cougars to 16 shots on goal, all stopped by Lauren Larson. Sydney Bailey and Avery Achterkirch found the net for Rogers (8-2-1). Cougar goalie Kaitlin Groess made 30 saves, including one on a penalty shot.
Girls hockey: Rogers knocks Cougars from unbeaten ranks 2-0
