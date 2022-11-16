Lauren O’Hara pumped in four consecutive goals as Centennial/Spring Lake Park, after a slow start, defeated the Rosemount Irish 7-2 at home Tuesday evening. Rosemount took a 2-0 lead on goals by Aubrey Hanson (power play) and CeCe Hanson before O’Hara took charge with second-period goals at 1:50 (power play), 9:06 (penalty shot), and 15:26 and 16:46 (both even strength. Up 4-2 after two, the Cougars got three more in the third period from Grace Laager, Melanie Reff and Jaycee Chatleain (short-handed). Chatleain assisted on three goals. Goalie Kaitlin Groess made 26 saves. The Cougars are 1-1, having lost to No. 5 ranked Maple Grove 2-0 on Saturday.

