Lauren O’Hara pumped in four goals as Centennial/Spring Lake Park defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 6-0 on Thursday evening at home. O’Hara had two power play goals and two even-strength, lifting her season total to 26. Jaycee Chatleain and Reagan Kulencamp also scored for the Cougars (14-4), Grace Laager and Kulencamp made two assists each, and Anna Peterson had 25 saves for the shutout of the Raiders (5-15).

