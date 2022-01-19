The Centennial Cougars lost to Maple Grove 2-1 in overtime Tuesday evening at home in a conference matchup of two strong contenders in Section 5AA. After two scoreless periods, Kelsey Olson scored for Maple Grove 6:24 into the third period, and Centennial (12-7-1) got the equalizer from Ella O’Hearn with just 1:04 left. Tia Rice won it for the Crimson (12-5) at 31 seconds into overtime. Cougar goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 29 shots. Crimson goalie Dani Strom foiled 20.

