No. 6 ranked Maple Grove thumped No. 9 Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5-1 on Tuesday evening in a duel of two of the three top-ten ranked teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Crimson (14-4) had just a 25-23 edge in shots but got goals from five different players. Ella O’Hearn scored for the Cougars (13-4-1). The top three teams in the NWSC standings are No. 2 ranked Andover at 6-0, Maple Grove 7-1 and CSLP at 6-3-1.

