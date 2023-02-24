Centennial/Spring Lake Park gave top-seeded, hugely-talented Minnetonka a stern challenge in the state girls hockey tournament, losing 3-2 on a goal with 41 seconds left, on Thursday evening.
“It was a very exciting game,” Cougar coach Sean Molin said, after the quarterfinal loss at Xcel Energy Center. “We don’t normally face that level of talent. They’ve got nine DI players and probably more coming. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
Down 2-0, the Cougars got third-period goals from senior star Lauren O’Hara and eighth-grader Grace Laager to turn it into a thriller — while junior goalie Kaitlin Groess kept them in the game with 40 saves. Minnetonka (26-2) outshot them 43-14.
“Their goalie played a fantastic game,” said Skipper coach Tracy Cassano, “and there were some rebounds and loose pucks we couldn’t get to.”
The Cougars were thrilled to be skating at the “X” after upsetting Maple Grove in the section finals. Two years earlier, they won their section but had to give up their state tourney spot due to Covid positives.
“It felt, unbelievable, being out there during warmups, with our whole school there,” said O’Hara, a Miss Hockey finalist, referring to a large red-clad student rooting gallery.
The Cougars (21-7-1) will play in the consolation bracket against Moorhead at noon Friday at the TRIA Rink, with the winner advancing to the fifth-place game Saturday at 10 a.m.
The other quarterfinals were all blowouts — Andover over Rosemount 9-0, Edina over Lakeville North 6-0 and Gentry Academy over Moorhead 7-0.
But the unseeded Cougars were not going to let that happen to them, said Groess: “We were so confident, everyone in the locker room. We knew we had a chance.”
Their confidence didn’t waver when the Skippers’ Ava Lindsey scored 47 seconds into the game with a shot that appeared to glance off the blade of a Cougar defender. “We shook it off,” the goalie said.
The score stayed 1-0 for the next 33 minutes, but Lindzi Avar delivered a huge goal for the Skippers with just three seconds left in the second period on a rush to the net.
O’Hara got CSLP on the board with a long slap shot from 10 feet inside the blue line that got past Layla Hemp, lunging to her right, at the 7:53 mark of the third period. “I got up to the top of the zone and shot it low,” said O’Hara about her 36th goal of the season.
With 1:45 left, the Cougars went into a power play after an interference call on the Skippers and pulled the goalie. “We can do this,” said O’Hara about the team mindset at that point.
Skating 6-on-4, they got the equalizer with 1:14 left. O’Hara cut to the middle and fired a strong shot off Hemp’s pads. Laager pounced on the rebound and buried it, her 10th goal of the season.
“I wished we’d have still had our time out, with everyone so excited,” said Molin, who would have used it to calm the kids down and set up a defense. But they had already used their time-out.
The hard-earned tie lasted only 31 seconds. Avar, a junior forward, pumped in the game-winner from about 12 feet, on a perfectly executed, bang-bang play with :41 on the clock. Kendra Distad, from the boards behind the net, delivered the puck to her.
“That goal was all Kendra. She got it to me right on my tape,” said Avar, adding, “It was so fun to have everyone jump on my back … because I knew that one would win it.”
Said Cassano: “We’ve been in these situations before. I was confident the kids would respond. We had dominated most of the third period in terms of the puck in our offensive zone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.