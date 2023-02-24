Centennial/Spring Lake Park gave top-seeded, hugely-talented Minnetonka a stern challenge in the state girls hockey tournament, losing 3-2 on a goal with 41 seconds left, on Thursday evening.

“It was a very exciting game,” Cougar coach Sean Molin said, after the quarterfinal loss at Xcel Energy Center. “We don’t normally face that level of talent. They’ve got nine DI players and probably more coming. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”

