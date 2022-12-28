Gentry Academy pumped in four goals in the third period, including two empty-netters, and defeated Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7-4 on Wednesday at the Breck Holiday Invitational in Golden Valley. Gentry (11-1), a Vandals Heights private school that features a recruited, high-powered hockey program, is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. Centennial/SLP is ranked eighth. The Cougars (9-3-1) led 4-3 after two periods after striking for three straight power play goals in the second period, two by Teagan Kulenkamp and the final one by Lauren O’Hara. Ella O’Hearn scored in the first period. For Gentry, Cal Sajevic netted three goals, Grace Delmonico two, and Rachel Agerter and Ana Myers one each. Gentry had a slight 40-36 edge in shots on goal.

