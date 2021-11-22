Centennial/Spring Lake Park fired 67 shots and beat Roseau 5-2 on Saturday on a trip to northern Minnesota. Roseau goalie Jada Pelowski was credited with 62 saves. Lauren O’Hara, Jaycee Chatleain, Callie Cody, Megan Goodreau and Paige Davidson had the goals for the Cougars (3-0). O’Hara and Olivia Wlaschin each made two assists.
