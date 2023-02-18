Centennial/Spring Lake Park is headed for the state girls hockey tournament after upsetting Maple Grove 2-1 in the Section 5AA championship game Friday evening.
The Cougars, who lost to the top-seeded Crimson 5-1 in conference play, got 30 saves from Kaitlin Groess and goals from Noelle Hemr and Jaycee Chatleain to win the rematch at Roseville Ice Arena.
Centennial/SLP will take a 21-6-1 record into the state Class 2A tournament starting Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. This is the fifth time the Cougars have qualified for state; they were not able to play in 2021 due to positive Covid tests. It’s their first state trip while paired with Spring Lake Park this season.
Maple Grove, ranked No. 6, finished 19-7-1.
After a scoreless first period, Maple Grove took the first lead on a goal by Ella Olson, assisted by Pim Wilhelmy, at 4:13 of the second period.
Hemr knotted the score with a power play goal at 12:55 of the second period, assisted by Ella O’Hearn, after a high-sticking penalty on the Crimson.
The score remained 1-1 until eighth-grader Chatleain got the game-winner with 2:28 left in the game, assisted by Hemr.
Action was extremely close throughout as the Cougars outshot the Crimson by just 10-8 and 10-9 in the first two periods and were outshot 11-13 in the third. Crimson goalie Dani Strom made 29 saves.
(0) comments
