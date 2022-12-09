Centennial/Spring Lake Park posted a 4-2 win over Mounds View/Irondale 1-0 on Thursday evening at home, extending their win streak to seven. MVI (2-6-1) took a 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Sarah Johnson and Lauren Ballinger. The Cougars (7-1) pulled even before the period encoring on goals by Sophie Shimabukuro and Jaycee Chatleain (power play with :04 left). The score stayed 2-2 until Lauren O’Hara scored at 6:58 of the third period and Grace Laager at 14:57. Cougar goalie Anna Peterson made 17 saves. MVI goalie Madeline Messmer made 21. O’Hara and Hannah Thompson each made two assists for the Cougars.

