Centennial/Spring Lake Park cruised to its fourth straight win 7-1 over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at home on Monday evening. CP/CR (2-3) got the first goal, by Cam Singh at 12:21 of the first period, but Lauren O’Hara tied the score 48 seconds later. In the second period, O’Hara and Noelle Hemr drilled two goals each. Hemr scored early in the third period, matching O’Hara’s hat trick, and Grace Laager closed the scoring. The Cougars (4-1) had a 40-23 shot advantage. Laager made three assists. Kaitlyn Groess stopped 22 of 23 shots.

