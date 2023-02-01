Centennial/Spring Lake Park made a first-period goal stand up and defeated Elk River/Zimmerman 1-0 there Tuesday evening in their conference finale. Lauren O’Hara notched her 30th goal of the season for the Cougars (17-5-1), assisted by Hannah Thompson and Katie Ball. Elk goalie Abby Huslid made 35 saves, while Cougar goalie Kaitlin Groess had 20 saves in her fifth shutout. The Elks are 7-14-1. The Cougars finished 8-4-1 for third place in the Northwest Suburban, behind Maple Grove (10-1) and Andover (9-0). They have two non-conference games left.

