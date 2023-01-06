Noelle Hemr delivered the overtime game-winner as Centennial/Spring Lake Park nipped East Ridge 2-1 at home Thursday evening. Hemr notched her 10th goal of the season, unassisted, at 3:20 in the extra session. Lily Fetch scored for East Ridge (8-7) in the first period and Katie Ball got the equalizer for CSLP (11-3-1) in the second period. The Cougars had a 34-18 edge in shots. Ella O’Hearn assisted on two goals. Raptor goalie Annika Limpert foiled 32 shots and CSLP’s Kaitlin Groess made 17 saves.

