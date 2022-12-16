Centennial/Spring Lake Park had a torrid first period and went on to defeat Wayzata 6-2 at home on Thursday evening. The Cougars (8-2) connected on four of seven shots in the opening period with Alexis Larson, Lauren O’Hara (power play), Katie Ball and Nicole Hemr giving them a 4-2 lead. Ella O’Hearn scored short-handed in the second period and O’Hara on another power play in the third. Larsen and Grace Laager each assisted on two goals. Goalie Kaitlin Groess made 17 saves while Lauren Hansen and Dave Mokelke scored for the Trojans (2-6).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.