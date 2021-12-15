Undefeated Centennial/Spring Lake Park was held scoreless for nine minutes and trailed 1-0 before pumping in six goals in a nine-minute stretch on the way to an 8-2 win over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Tuesday evening in Coon Rapids.
Lauren O’Hara notched two goals and three assists, and Megan Goodreau two goals and two assists, for the No. 8 ranked Cougars (8-0-1). Also scoring were Jaycee Chatleain, Callie Cody, Teagan Kulenkamp and Noelle Hemr. Kulenkamp and Hannah Thompson made two assists each. The Cougars outshot the hosts by only 28-24.
Molly Terebayza and Brook Delcastillo had goals for CPCR (4-5).
