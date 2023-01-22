Centennial/Spring Lake Park blanked Blaine 3-0 on Saturday evening at home, outshooting the Bengals 38-13. Scoring for the Cougars (15-4-1) were Lauren O’Hara and Alexis Larsen in the second period and O’Hara again in the third period on a power play. Kaitlin Groess was in the nets for the shutout of the Bengals (11-7-1).

