A first-period goal by Centennial/Spring Lake Park stood up as the Cougars edged Mounds View/Irondale 1-0 on Thursday evening at home, extending their win streak to seven. Sophie Shimabukuro found the net, assisted by Lillian Renslow and Anna Jarpy, at 6:09 of the first period. That was the first goal of the season for Shimabukuro, a junior forward. Goalies were Anna Peterson for the Cougars (7-1) and Madeline Messmer for MVI (2-6-1).

