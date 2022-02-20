Top-seeded Maple Grove finished strong to defeat Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4-2 in the Section 5AA championship game Friday night at Roseville Ice Center.
Maple Grove takes a 20-6-2 record into the state tournament while the Cougars finish 18-9-1 with two losses to the Crimson.
Pim Wilhelmy (power play) and Ella Olson scored in the first period for the Crimson, who outshot the Cougars 14-7.
The Cougars pulled even in the second period on goals by Megan Goodreau (assists by Jaycee Chatleain and Lauren O’Hara) and Callie Cody (assists by Ella O’Hearn and Alexis Larsen) while outshooting the Crimson 9-5.
Maple Grove rebounded with goals by Olson and Stella Retrum in the third period while outshooting the Cougars 10-7.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars beat No. 2 Rogers 2-1 in the semifinals.
