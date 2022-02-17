Girls hockey: Cougars late surge trips Rogers 2-1 in section semifinals

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Cougars scored twice in the last five minutes to upset Rogers 2-1 in the Section 5AA semi-finals Tuesday evening, advancing to the finals against Maple Grove.
Callie Cody tied the score 1-1 with a power play goal, assisted by Hannah Thompson, with 4:27 left in the game at Roseville Arena. Ella O’Hearn gave the Cougars 2-1 lead on a goal with 2:13 left, assisted by Cody and Katie Ball. Goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 21 of 22 shots, giving up a goal to Paige Vreeman late in the second period.
The Cougars (18-8-1) lost to Rogers 2-0 on Dec. 18, their first loss after an 8-0-1 start. Rogers, ranked No. 8, finished 20-5-2.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars, defending section champions, face top seed Maple Grove (19-6-2) in the finals Friday, 7 p.m., at Roseville Ice Arena. The Crimson beat the Cougars 2-1 in overtime on Jan. 18.
(0) comments
