Scoring three late goals, Centennial/Spring Lake Park overtook the Blake Bears 5-3 on Tuesday in the Breck Holiday Invitational in Golden Valley.
Blake (8-5) led 3-2 after two periods on three goals by Sam Broz, two of them short-handed, given her 20 for the season. Noelle Hemr scored for the Cougars in the first period and Lauren O’Hara (power play) in the second period.
Blake was still up 3-2 with five minutes left in the game before Jaycee Chatleain found the net for CSLP at 12:38, Katie Ball at 13:42 and Grace Laager (empty-netter) at 15:48. Laager assisted on two goals.
Blake goalie Abby Ziehl stopped 33 of 37 shots and CSLP’s Kaitlin Groess 26 of 29.
The No. 8 ranked Cougars (9-2-1) will face No. 2 Gentry Academy on Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Breck.
