Centennial/Spring Lake Park won its Section 5AA opener against Mounds View/Irondale 8-0 on Saturday. Noelle Hemr notched three goals, Lauren O’Hara two, Ella O’Hearn two, and Grace Laager one, for the Cougars (19-6-1). Kaitlin Groess stopped 14 shots by the Mustangs (6-18-2). The No. 2 seeded Cougars face No. 3 North Wright County in the semifinals Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Roseville Ice Arena. Top-seeded Maple Grove takes on No. 4 Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 5 p.m. The championship will be held Friday, 7 p.m., at the same site.

