Centennial/Spring Lake Park advanced to the championship game of Section 5AA with a 5-2 conquest of North Wright County on Tuesday evening in Roseville. The Cougars (20-6-1) face Maple Grove (19-6-1) on Friday, 7 p.m., with a state trip at stake. Maple Grove beat the Cougars 5-1 in conference play on Jan. 17. Against NWC, Grace Laager and Ella O’Hearn had power play goals in the first and second periods, respectively. Leading 2-1 after two, the Cougars broke it open in the third period with a goal by Alexis Larsen and two by Lauren O’Hara.  Scoring for NWC were Dani Weiland and Arrica Walters. Kaitlin Groess, Cougar goal, stopped 24 of 26 shots.

