Centennial/Spring Lake Park’s stellar season ended with a flat performance in the state consolation round Friday morning as the Cougars lost to Moorhead 6-2 at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. Moorhead (21-9) scored five special-teams goals in the third period, by Bria Holm, Ella Holm and Taylor Brueske on power plays, and by Kate Rosebud (empty net) and Addie Salevold while short-handed. Both Centennial goals were on power plays, by Hannah Thompson in the first period and Lauren O’Hara in the second. Moorhead’s goal in the first period was also on a power play by Kosebud. Centennial/Spring Lake Park, after taking top speed Minnetonka to the final minute in a 3-2 loss the night before in the quarterfinals, had some breakdowns and finished their season 21-8-1. The Cougars were 2-for-6 on power plays while giving up the two short-handed goals, and the Spuds were 4-for-9 on power plays.

