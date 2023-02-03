Centennial/Spring Lake Park shut down White Bear Lake 4-0 on Thursday evening at White Bear Lake Sports Center. Scoring for the Cougars (18-5-1) were Lauren O’Hara and Hannah Thompson (power play) in the second period, and Ella O’Hearn and Jaycee Chatleain in the third period. Kaitlin Groess made 22 saves in the shutout. Bear goal Maya Marston stopped 35 of 39 shots. The Bears are 8-16.

