Centennial/Spring Lake Park got four first-period goals and went on to defeat Armstrong/Cooper 6-1 on Tuesday evening.
Alexis Larsen, Teagan Kuhlenkamp, Jaycee Chatleain, and Megan Goodreau found the net in the first period when the Cougars (9-1-1) outshot A/C (4-6-1) by 16-3.
Lauren O’Hara made it 6-0 with two goals in the second period. Providing two assists each were Olivia Wlaschin, Goodreau, and Hannah Thompson.
