The Centennial Cougars won their section opener Saturday, ousting Osseo/Park Center 2-0 at Roseville Arena.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars (17-8-1) will meet No. 2 Rogers (20-4-2) in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Roseville.
Scoring were Lauren O’Hara (power play) in the first period and Noelle Hemr in third period. Megan Goodreau assisted on both goals. Hannah Thompson also assisted on Hemr’s goal.
Kaitlin Groess made 16 saves in the shutout. OPC’s Mackenzie White stopped 34 of 36 shots. OPC finished 11-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.