Centennial/Spring Lake Park scored the first three goals and defeated Chisago Lakes 4-2 a home on Saturday. Ella O’Hearn, Megan Goodreau and Olivia Wlaschin gave the Cougars (13-7-1) their 3-0 lead. After the Wildcats pulled within 3-2, Noelle Hemr got the clincher, an empty netter with 51 seconds left. Lauren O’Hara assisted on three goals and goalie Anna Peterson made 20 saves. Danielle Burgen and Brooke Klemz scored for Chisago Lakes (10-10-1). 

