Centennial/Spring Lake Park cruised to its sixth straight win, over Anoka 5-0, in Anoka on Tuesday evening. Scoring for the Cougars (6-1) were Katie Ball and Noelle Hemr in the first period and Ella O’Hearn, Hemr and Lauren O’Hara in the third period. Jaycee Chatlain made two assists. Kaitlin Groess made 15 saves for the shutout.
