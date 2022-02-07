Centennial/Spring Lake Park closed the regular season with a 3-0 conquest of Elk River/Zimmerman at home Saturday.
The Cougars will take a 16-8-1 record into Section 5AA starting Feb. 12.
Megan Goodreau knocked in her 22nd and 23rd goals of the season in the first six minutes, the second those short-handed. Noelle Hemr made it 3-0 in the third period.
Kaitlin Groess stopped 28 shots by the Elks (12-12) in the shutout.
The Cougars placed fourth of ten teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 6-4-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.