Centennial girls hockey won its Section 5AA opener over Anoka/Spring Lake Park 4-0 at home Tuesday evening. The Cougars (14-7) now face Blaine (11-7) on Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at Fogarty Arena in Blaine. Callie Cody notched two goals and Noelle Herm and Megan Goodreau one each for the Cougars and Kaitlin Groess made 25 saves in the shutout, her fifth of the season.

