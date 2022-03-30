The Centennial/Spring Lake Park girls hockey team had four all-conference picks and three honorable mentions.
Named all-conference were Megan Goodreau, senior forward; Lauren O’Hara, junior forward; Olivia Wlaschin, senior defenseman; and Kaitlin Groess, sophomore goalie.
Getting honorable mentions were Callie Cody, junior forward; Hannah Thompson, junior defenseman; and Noelle Hemr, sophomore forward.
Team awards went to O’Hara (MVP), Goodreau (offensive player of the year) and Wlaschin and Groess (co-defensive players of the year).
Scoring leaders (goals-assists-points) were O’Hara (21-30-51) and Goodreau (24-23-47). Goodreau’s career totals were 70 goals, 53 assists and 123 points.
The Cougars were 18-9-1 overall and 6-4-1 in conference, and were section runners-up.
