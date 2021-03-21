The Centennial Cougars upset Maple Grove 4-1 in the Section 5AA championship game on Saturday in Maple Grove, advancing to the state tournament.
The Cougars lost to Maple Grove 5-0 and 5-2 in conference play but stymied the host Crimson in the biggest game of the year, getting their four goals on just 15 shots while goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 24 of 25 shots.
The Cougars led 2-1 after one period after goals by Megan Goudreu and Lauren O’Hara while Stella Retruym scored for Maple Grove. The Cougars pulled away on Callie Cody’s goal with 12 seconds left in the second period and O’Hara’s empty-netter with 22 seconds left in the third.
The Cougars (16-5) now enter the state Class 2A tournament. Pairings nd dates have not yet been announced. This is the program’s fourth state trip.
Maple Grove finished 15-5.
