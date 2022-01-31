Megan Goodreau delivered the game-winner with 45 seconds left, on a slap shot from the circle, as Centennial/Spring Lake Park edged North Wright County 2-1 at home Saturday evening. The Cougars (15-8-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period when Noelle Hemr pounced on a rebound and scored after a Lauren O’Hara shot was blocked. NWC (14-8-1) pulled even with just 1:30 left in the goal on a power play goal by Josie VanKuyk, but the Cougars quickly responded. Hemr assisted on Goodreau’s 21st goal of the season. Goalie Kaitlin Groess made 26 saves

