Centennial/Spring Lake Park stymied the Forest Lake Rangers 4-1 on Thursday evening and Elk River/Zimmerman 3-21 on Saturday, both at home, raising their record to 3-1. Scoring against Forest Lake were Katie Ball, Jaycee Chatleain, Lauren O’Hara and Ella O’Hearn. Sophie Shimabukuro made two assists. Anna Peterson in goal stopped 22 shots, giving up a goal to Delaney Kuny. Scoring against the Elks were O’Hara (power play), Alexis Larson (power play) and Chatleain, all in the first seven and a half minutes of the second period. Kaitlin Groess made 27 saves, giving up a goal to Carly Humphrey.

