The Andover Huskies, defending state champions having a historically dominant season, thumped a good Centennial squad 11-1 on Monday evening in Andover. Andover is 16-0, has outscored opponents 141-4, and beat the Cougars 10-0 in their first meeting. The Huskies’ closest game has been a 4-1 win over Maple Grove. Centennial and Maple Grove area tied for second place in the Northwest Suburban at 12-4. Ella Boerger ripped four goals for Andover. Gabby Krause, Peyton Hemp, and Tyra Turner had two each. Lauren O’Hara had the Centennial goal.
