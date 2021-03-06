Centennial’s four-game win streak was snapped by Blaine 3-1 on Friday evening at Centennial. Megan Goodreau scored her 20th goal of the season, just 17 seconds into the game, but the Cougars’ other 23 shots were foiled by Bengal goalie Hailey Hansen. Maddie Andrle tied it for Blaine in the first period, and Macy Janssen scored in the second and third periods. Cougar goalie Kaitlin Gross faced 24 shot and had 21 saves. Blaine (10-5) avenged an earlier 2-0 loss to the Cougars (11-3).

