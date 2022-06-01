Centennial placed eighth among 13 teams in the Section 5AAA girls golf tournament on Tuesday, and two Cougars advanced to Thursday’s final 18 holes individually. The Cougars scored 409 in windy conditions at The Links at Northfork in Ramsey. Taylor Thor with 86 and Amanda Kufner with 93 advanced. The other counting scores were Kate Sanvick’s 114 and Kellenah Stephens’ 116.

