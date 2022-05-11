Centennial picked up its second straight dual meet win Tuesday, over Coon Rapids 184 to 220 at Bunker Hills. The Cougars logged their low score of the season with Amanda Kufner a personal best 41, Taylor Thor 45, Marina Allen 45 and Kate Sanvick 53. The Cougars, who beat Champlin Park on Friday, are 2-3 in conference.
