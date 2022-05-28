The Centennial girls closed conference play with a sixth-place finish among 14 teams a full Northwest Suburban meet on Thursday at Bunker Hills. The Cougars had gone 3-3 in six conference dual meets.
Taylor Thor led the Cougars with 89 as they totaled 382. Amanda Kufner shot 92, Marina Allen 94, and Kellenah Stephens 107. The non-counting scores were Kate Sanvick’s 108 and Ella Friedman’s 109.
“The Cougars played well at the 2022 NWSC End of Season match,” coach Mary Erickson said. “Stephens, Sanvick, and Friedman all had personal bests for 18 holes. We placed sixth with some great scores out there today.”
Earning all-conference honors were seventh-grader Thor, senior Kufner, and sophomore Allen.
Maple Grove, conference champion, won with 320. Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon dominated individually with a 65.
