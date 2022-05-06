Centennial nabbed its first conferenced dual meet win Thursday, defeating Champion Park 193 to 215. “Beautiful day at Edinburgh. Good win for the Cougars,” said coach Mary Erickson. Amanda Kufner was low shooter with 42. Taylor Thor had 46, Marina Allen 49 and Kate Sanvick 58. The Cougars are 1-3 in conference.
Latest News
- Baseball: Raiders nip Bears 2-1
- Softball: East Ridge trips Bears in 11 innings, 7-4
- Softball: Cougars trip Eagles 11-1, hold share of lead
- Tennis: Cougars blank Champlin, finish conference 8-1
- Girls golf: Cougars outstroke Champlin Park
- Baseball: Cougars down Totino-Grace 8-3
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- Baseball: Bears stymied by Stillwater 3-1
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake Taekwondo instructor charged with attempted murder
- Changes to Purple Line route under consideration
- Sheltie rescue nearing 1K dogs placed
- South Shore Blvd. reconstruction gets go-ahead
- Boating tragedy takes lives of 2 locals
- Exhaustive data privacy requests have bowhunters up in arms
- Major Mahtomedi road work imminent
- A whole new meaning to ‘taking a walk’
- Girls golf: Cougars bundle up, duel Crimson on frigid day
- Ice-out declared as successors share fond memories
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 6
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 8
-
May 11
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.