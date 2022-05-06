Centennial nabbed its first conferenced dual meet win Thursday, defeating Champion Park 193 to 215. “Beautiful day at Edinburgh. Good win for the Cougars,” said coach Mary Erickson. Amanda Kufner was low shooter with 42. Taylor Thor had 46, Marina Allen 49 and Kate Sanvick 58. The Cougars are 1-3 in conference.

