Centennial lost a pair dual meets this week, against Andover 185 to 191 on Monday at Bunker Hills and against Blaine 181 to 193 on Wednesday at Majestic Oaks.
Conditions Monday were cold and windy with some snow and briefly hail. “The Cougars powered through and played their best,” coach Mary Erickson said.
Taylor Thor shot the low score, 40, highlighted by a birdie on the par five No. 2 hole. Marina Allen placed third with 48. Ella Friedman shot 53, and Lily Rupert 56 for Centennial’s other counting scores.
On Wednesday, Allen placed second with 42, behind Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon’s 34. Thor shot 49, Charlye Weymann 50 and Tatum Knox 52 for the Cougars’ other counting scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.