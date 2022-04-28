Playing in near freezing temperatures and a biting wind, the Centennial golfers lost a dual meet to Maple Grove 171 to 200 on Tuesday at Chomonix.
“We have a can-do mindset golf team,” coach Mary Erickson said about her team bundling up to play in those conditions.
She added: “The ball doesn't fly as far in cold weather because cold air is denser than warm air and creates additional drag on the golf ball. Trackman reported that there was about a one-yard difference for every ten-degree change in temperature.
They also studied how the body performs in cooler weather and if the clothes our golfers were wearing limited the golf swing.
“Generally, we learned that it's best to plan for at least half a club, to a full club, when calculating which club we needed during our cold weather round.”
Centennial varsity scores were: Taylor Thor 47, Amanda Kufner 49, Marina Allen 51, Kate Sanvick 53, Ella Friedman 59, Kellenah Stephens 65.
Maple Grove’s McKenna Hogan and Maria Conteras were low with 42’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.